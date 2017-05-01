Missing woman found dead

41717
The bodies of a Canadian woman and her American boyfriend who went missing last week in Belize have been found.

Francesca Matus, 52, was in Belize with her American boyfriend, 36-year-old Drew DeVoursney, when they disappeared last week.

Local media in Belize say the bodies were found in the country's Corozal district, near the Mexican border, at 5 p.m. local time.

Breaking Belize News reported on its online site that the bodies were found in the area by a search party.

A GoFundMe page set up for DeVoursney also says their bodies were found on Monday.

Friend Brandon Barfield wrote he received the call confirming the discovery just after 8:30 p.m.

Earlier Monday, Devoursney's brother said police had found Matus' truck on Sunday afternoon about 15 kilometres from the bar where the couple was last seen last Tuesday night.

David DeVoursney says Matus was supposed to return to Canada the following day.

He says a group of expats were searching each day for the missing couple, who had been dating for several months.

