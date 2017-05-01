Oilers fans sing for Ducks

40304

Canadian country singer Brett Kissel, decked out in an Oilers jersey and carrying a guitar, stepped onto the ice at Rogers Place on Sunday night to sing the "Star-Spangled Banner" before Edmonton's NHL playoff game against the Anaheim Ducks.

But as he began to sing it, no one could hear him.

"I'm thinking to myself, 'You've got to be kidding me! Is this for real?' And that's when the nerves set in," Kissel recounted Monday.

After two tries, he threw his hands in the air to conduct the crowd, who obliged by bellowing out, "Oh, say can you see . . "

"There was this split second of worry, but the reality is there was no Plan B," Kissel told The Canadian Press. "So it was either going to work or it wasn't."

And did it ever work.

On Monday, international response grew and Kissel, who hails from Flat Lake, Alta., gave interviews to CNN and TMZ. Even Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli issued a statement congratulating Edmonton fans.

"To hear the audience passionately sing both the Canadian and the United States anthems was inspiring and powerful," they wrote. "Well done Edmonton!"

