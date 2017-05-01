Hydro blast in Toronto

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

A busy intersection in Toronto's financial district was shut down Monday evening after a series of explosions that police said were caused by a hydro vault fire.

The first explosion was heard shortly after 5 p.m. and heavy black smoke was seen billowing from a set of grates outside a Royal Bank office building, near King Street and Yonge Street.

The incident, which took place during the evening rush hour, resulted in police herding crowds away from the scene.

"Did you hear those sounds? Those are explosions," an officer was heard yelling to bystanders. "We don't know what's happening. So if you please head east, head north, head south, just come off of King Street."

Police said no injuries had been reported.

Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said the incident was related to a hydro vault fire that had been contained and controlled. Crews were dealing with smoke migration, he said.

Toronto Hydro said they were aware of a power outage at the building outside which the blasts took place and crews were dispatched to the scene.

Staff Sgt. Trevor Searles said the blasts happened underground.

The incident shut down a nearby subway station and caused several streetcars to take detours. Police cruisers blocked off streets in the area and officers were seen wearing surgical masks as smoke hung in the air.

– The Canadian Press

