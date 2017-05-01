Calls for Sajjan's resignation

Photo: The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his embattled defence minister endured a withering question-period offensive Monday as opposition MPs accused Harjit Sajjan of "stolen valour" for overstating his role in planning a 2006 battle in Afghanistan.

Opposition parties trained their sights squarely on Sajjan, who apologized again in the House of Commons for having described himself as the architect of Operation Medusa, One of the bloodiest and most pivotal battles of the Afghan war.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose went so far as to accuse Sajjan of stealing credit for the actions of others — a cardinal sin in military circles.

"How much more does the prime minister need to hear before he understands why our men and women in uniform have lost confidence in the minister?" Ambrose said.

Trudeau, however, would not be moved from his talking points.

"The minister made a mistake," he said. "He acknowledged his responsibility and apologized for it; that's what Canadians expect when one makes a mistake."

Sajjan, for his part, later rose and repeated his apology.

"I would like to apologize for my mistake in describing my role, and retract that statement, and I'm truly sorry for it," Sajjan said. "I in no way intended to diminish the great work that our men and women in the Canadian Armed Forces have done .... and I'm truly sorry for it."