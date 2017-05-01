Sad tale of addiction

Photo: The Canadian Press

At 13, Christie was smoking pot daily. In time, she began dabbling in cocaine. But it wasn't until she was prescribed Percocet by her dentist following wisdom teeth removal in her early 20s that she began the long spiral downwards into a full-fledged opioid addiction that took over her life.

"I really liked that — the way it made me feel," says Christie, who asked that her last name not be used.

She received another Percocet prescription to treat abdominal cramps and "kept going back to my doctor for refills."

"And then I wasn't getting enough for how much I wanted to do," she says of the pills. "So what I did is I stole the prescription pad ... I took the script that she gave me and just copied it."

After getting caught, she was able to score Percocets from a street dealer in her southwestern Ontario hometown. But when she moved to Vancouver, "percs" weren't available, so she turned to OxyContin, a slow-release opioid that could be crushed for snorting or smoking to produce an instant high.

Living in Vancouver and working at a high-paying job in the Yukon two weeks per month, Christie continued to use whatever drugs she could get her hands on, though "Oxys were always the thing that I wanted the most."

When the manufacturer pulled OxyContin from the market in 2012 in favour of more tamper-proof OxyNeos, her West Coast dealer suggested she try a new pill that "looked just like the green Oxys."

The Oxy look-alikes turned out to be illicit fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic 100 times more potent than morphine that has led to an epidemic of overdose deaths, particularly in B.C.

But she and her boyfriend, also an addict, couldn't keep up financially with their insatiable need for the drugs.

"At the time, we had sold pretty much everything we had and we were manipulating people, lying to people, stealing, doing whatever we could to support our addictions, which were very expensive."

Eventually, the pair split up. Christie could no longer afford fentanyl, so she starting smoking, then shooting, heroin. She lost her condo and ended up homeless, finding shelter in a crack house in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, crashing on the couch of a sex worker.

"I would wake up every day just thinking 'This isn't my life' ... I would promise myself 'I'm not going to use today,' and within five minutes I'd feel just the tiniest bit dope sick and I would call my dealer."

After four months on the street — except for occasional stints in detox clinics — Christie in desperation phoned her family, whom she hadn't been in touch with for years. They thought she was dead.

Her father flew to Vancouver and brought her home, where she went through "two weeks of hell" as she quit the drugs cold turkey. Ten days later, she entered a month-long addiction treatment program.

Now 35 and living in Toronto, Christie has been sober for about 18 months.

Long drawn to yoga, she now teaches the discipline and also works "with other women like me" at hospitals and institutions, as well as leading or speaking at meetings of Cocaine Anonymous.