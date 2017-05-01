Defrauds parents

41776
A 46-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly defrauding his parents out of thousands of dollars.

Police in Peterborough, Ont., say the alleged frauds took place between late February and late April when the couple were out of town.

When they got back  from their trip police say the pair noticed many unauthorized withdrawals from their bank accounts.

They soon discovered forged cheques and a new credit card opened in their names, as well as a number of items stolen from the home.  

Their son was arrested on Saturday and charged with 36 counts including 11 of fraud under $5,000, eight of making forged documents and three of identity theft.

His name is not being released to protect the identity of his parents.

-with files from CTV 

