Runs 21km pushing 4 kids

Photo: CTV

A new record was broken at a Waterloo race on Sunday.

Local mother Jenn Weatherall set a Guinness World Record for the most children pushed in a stroller during a half-marathon. She pushed two double strollers with two kids in each over the course of three hours and 25 minutes.

Weatherall, 42, says she aimed to set the record to show her kids that anything is possible if you work hard enough for it. But she admitted at the finish line it was a tough achievement.

“It was the last 10 kilometres that both shoulders were so sore I couldn't move them anymore. So that hurt,” she said.

But the kids inside the strollers seemed to like the ride, she added.

“They all had things to do and things to colour and treats inside. No one complained and they all slept for the last hour so it was perfect,” she said.

Four hundred and ten other runners completed the full and half marathons this year, battling through chilly temperatures and 55-km/h winds – conditions that many runners admitted they were not expecting.

“It was tough. It was windy. On university avenue, I just about couldn’t get through it,” said participant Cathy Lumb.

Weatherall says the race was worth it for the rewards at the end.

“There’s a bath waiting and then there’s some champagne waiting,” she said with a smile.

– with files from CTV