Canada  

Small plane crashes

Police say two people may have perished after a small plane crashed in northern Quebec.

Quebec provincial police spokesman Jean Tremblay says two planes carrying mining employees were heading to the Schefferville airport late Sunday but only one of them arrived.

The wreckage was spotted by a search helicopter that was not able to land.

Rescuers used snowmobiles to reach the plane and did not see any signs of life from the occupants.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

Schefferville is more than 500 kilometres north of Sept-Iles, Que., near the Labrador border.

