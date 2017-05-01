41044

Canada  

Missing hunter's body found

- | Story: 195839

The body of one of four men who went missing in northeastern Alberta a week ago has been found.

The RCMP say the body of 42-year-old Walter Ladouceur of Fort Chipewyan was recovered Sunday from the Rocher River.

An RCMP release issued Sunday night by the Fort Chipewyan detachment says a search and recovery effort is continuing for the three other men, who along with Ladouceur were reported missing on April 24.

The four had left on a hunting trip the previous night to an area known as Devil’s Gate which is near Fort Chipewyan.

The local Mounties are being aided in the air and ground search by an underwater recovery team from British Columbia, a police dog team and Parks Canada personnel.

Police say the Edmonton Medical Examiners’ Office will be conducting an autopsy, however, the date has yet to be determined.

