N.S. to vote on May 30

Photo: The Canadian Press

Nova Scotians will go to the polls May 30 as Premier Stephen McNeil's Liberal government seeks its second mandate following a term in office largely marked by frugal spending and public sector labour strife.

McNeil kicked off the campaign Sunday with a rally at a Lebanese cultural centre in the heart of a key Halifax riding, shortly after meeting with Lt.-Gov. J.J. Grant at Government House.

In a speech before a packed room of enthusiastic supporters and party workers, McNeil acknowledged his government had made some unpopular decisions since being elected in 2013.

"We had to make tough choices, choices that weren't always popular," said McNeil. "I believe you either shape change or change shapes you. We had to shape our own change."

At dissolution the Liberals held 34 seats in the 51-seat legislature, the Progressive Conservatives had 10 and the NDP five. There was one Independent and one seat was vacant.

The election follows nearly two months of election-style spending announcements by the Liberals, and a budget tabled Thursday offering a broad, though modest tax cut to about 500,000 low and middle income Nova Scotians.

It was the second consecutive balanced budget for the Liberals. The government has exercised strict wage restraint for public sector unions, including nurses and teachers, while making a series of cuts to programs affecting areas such as seniors' long-term care and initiatives run by public service organizations.

"Thanks to our choices the province is in better shape than it was three and a half years ago," McNeil told the crowd.

He also took shots at his campaign opponents, accusing the Tories of being "negative about the province's future" and saying the NDP were ready to "write a blank cheque to big labour."

The government's budget died with the election call, leaving McNeil to explain to reporters why it wasn't voted on in the legislature before the writ was dropped. He said it's a matter of letting the public decide.

"I'm not presumptuous enough to believe that all of them (the public) agree with my vision," McNeil said. "So let me present my vision to them, we will let the other two parties present their vision, and then Nova Scotians will decide."