Canada  

Police custody death

Quebec's police watchdog agency is looking into the death of a 24-year-old man who died in police custody in northern Quebec on Friday night.

The man was arrested and detained Friday morning in Puvirnituq, a community in northwestern Nunavik near the Hudson Bay.

A guard noticed the man wasn't breathing at about 6 p.m. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear why the man was in custody.

Seven members of the independent investigations unit are examining the circumstances with assistance from provincial police.

