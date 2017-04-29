Team spirit on a tooth

Photo: CTV

Dentist Dr. Alex Pavlenko is providing a unique way for Edmonton Oilers fans to show off their love of the hockey team, with porcelain crowns featuring the Oilers' logo.

“You crack a tooth in half, or part of it come off, or anything could happen, right?” Pavlenko said with a laugh. “This is a good solution to make it memorable for you.”

The tiny logo on the crown is hand-painted under a microscope at a lab located in Calgary.

The dentist told CTV Edmonton the special crown is only available for patients who need it, and he won’t place a crown on a healthy tooth.

Lisa Dureault was in Pavlenko’s office Friday, and said she hopes she’ll be one of the first to get one.

“It’s not about business; it’s about spirit, about fan craziness," said Pavlenko.