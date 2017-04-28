41776
Record iceberg season

About 673 icebergs have drifted into shipping lanes off eastern Newfoundland so far this year.

That's almost as many as were counted during the whole ice season last year, ending in late September.

Gabrielle McGrath of the U.S. Coast Guard's International Ice Patrol says it could still be a record season, but numbers are starting to come down and many bergs have melted.

She says a big question is whether winds will bring several more icebergs farther south from where they were seen earlier this week off northeastern Newfoundland.

Thick sea ice in the region and in the Strait of Belle Isle is affecting ferry travel and nearby fisheries.

The International Ice Patrol was formed after the Titanic disaster in 1912 and works with Canadian partners to track icebergs.

