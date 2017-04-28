Spring vote in Nova Scotia?

41463
A campaign video posted to the Nova Scotia Liberal Party's website today appears to confirm a spring election is in the air.

The video, which is no longer available, showed Premier Stephen McNeil posed next to a campaign slogan and the message "on May 30th vote Liberal."

It is the strongest hint yet that an election will be called in the coming days.

The Elections Nova Scotia website says an election period is "not less than 30 days" from the date the writ drops.

The Liberal government would have to call an election by this Sunday in order for Nova Scotians to go to the polls May 30.

The campaign video also misspells the party's slogan — "Building on a Stronger Nova Scotia" — spelling it as "Bulding."

On the heels of a weeks-long spending spree, the provincial government tabled a balanced budget Thursday, further fuelling speculation that an election is around the corner.

