Weeding out bad apples

Military officials say they have moved this year to force out 77 service members found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Many of the cases are older and none of the members have been released yet, as their files go through what the military says is due process. But the figure is being touted as a solid step toward defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance's promise of eradicating sexual misconduct in the Forces.

"I'm encouraged by some of the steps being taken to eliminate inappropriate sexual behaviour in the Canadian Armed Forces," Vance said in a statement.

"We still have more work to do and we will continue to promote cultural change so we can rid our institution of this abhorrent behaviour."

Officials also say military police plan to review more than 150 old cases of sexual misconduct reported between 2010 and 2016 but deemed unfounded.

At the same time, officials say the number of cases deemed unfounded has dropped from more than one in four between 2010 and 2015 to less than one in seven last year.