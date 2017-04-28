41776
39499

Canada  

Weeding out bad apples

- | Story: 195684

Military officials say they have moved this year to force out 77 service members found guilty of sexual misconduct.

Many of the cases are older and none of the members have been released yet, as their files go through what the military says is due process. But the figure is being touted as a solid step toward defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance's promise of eradicating sexual misconduct in the Forces.

"I'm encouraged by some of the steps being taken to eliminate inappropriate sexual behaviour in the Canadian Armed Forces," Vance said in a statement.

"We still have more work to do and we will continue to promote cultural change so we can rid our institution of this abhorrent behaviour."

Officials also say military police plan to review more than 150 old cases of sexual misconduct reported between 2010 and 2016 but deemed unfounded.

At the same time, officials say the number of cases deemed unfounded has dropped from more than one in four between 2010 and 2015 to less than one in seven last year.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41382
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41561
41682
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41536


Friday Fails – April 28, 2017 (2)

Galleries
Hang on tight to the best fails of the week!
Michael Bolton had to get a birthday card
Must Watch
Does this involve The Lonely Island? Unfortunately not. Does it...
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind voice collapse
Music
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind vocal issues...
“Sorry Dad”
Must Watch
Never apologize for being good at something.
Daily Dose – April 28, 2017
Daily Dose
All the cool kids are checking out today’s Daily Dose.

40663