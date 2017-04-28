40378
38274

Canada  

Lost home, won lottery

- | Story: 195682

Between May and December of last year, Chris Flett went through two life-changing events: his house burned down and he won the lottery.

Flett, 34, recalls fetching his daughter from school and rushing home to grab some of his belongings as a forest fire began to threaten his hometown of Fort McMurray.

The fire forced 88,000 people from their homes and destroyed almost 2,600 dwellings.

Flett went back in early June with some friends to take stock of the damage.

"It was incredibly tough to watch everything you worked for in your life to be sitting there and be nothing but ashes."

Flett's fortunes shifted six months later when he won more than $400,000 in the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation Mighty Millions Lottery 50/50 jackpot.

"Disbelief, probably a little bit of fear, happy, sad," Flett says of his reaction to the win. "It was a roller-coaster of emotions, it really was."

With the cash infusion, Flett didn't have to make concessions as he planned the rebuild of his home. He was also able to help out his mother, whose home was under-insured, and his younger brother, who had no insurance for the place he was renting with friends.

So far, he's given $35,000 to $40,000 to charities that helped out with the disaster and intends to donate more.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40969
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40669


Friday Fails – April 28, 2017 (2)

Galleries
Hang on tight to the best fails of the week!
Michael Bolton had to get a birthday card
Must Watch
Does this involve The Lonely Island? Unfortunately not. Does it...
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind voice collapse
Music
Shania Twain fears Lyme disease may have been behind vocal issues...
“Sorry Dad”
Must Watch
Never apologize for being good at something.
Daily Dose – April 28, 2017
Daily Dose
All the cool kids are checking out today’s Daily Dose.

41746
39499