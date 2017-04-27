She did it for thrills

41299
A young woman stranded for hours after scaling a construction crane in the middle of the night is a thrill seeker, a friend said Thursday.

Marisa Lazo, 23, appeared in court Thursday to face six counts of mischief by interfering with property.

Lazo was granted bail for $500 with several conditions, including staying away from construction sites and rooftops. The dual Canadian-American citizen also had to surrender her U.S. passport and attend "suitable counselling."

Lazo's perilous climb and the dramatic hours-long rescue operation that followed on Wednesday made headlines around the country.

Her friend, Sara Burton, called her a "really good girl" and an "adventure-seeking" person.

"When I saw it, I knew that it was maybe not the best decision, obviously, maybe some logic was not playing into place," Burton said outside court. "But the fact that she did it was not a shock to me — or that she had the ability to do it."

Firefighters said Wednesday they believed Lazo climbed up the crane, crawled out along the boom, and slid down a cable to a large pulley, where she was stranded.

