Study rooms not for sex

Photo: Contributed

University students in Newfoundland are being asked to keep their studies family friendly after a custodian recently walked in on two people having early morning relations in a study room.

"That space is for learning and working," Memorial University business administration dean Wilfred Zerbe said Thursday, "and it's not really appropriate or fair for our custodial staff to come upon that kind of behaviour."

Associate dean Larry Bauer stated in a recent email the students were "apparently having sex" in one of the faculty's many study rooms about two weeks ago. Enforcement officers will now be closely monitoring the areas, he added.

The incident prompted a flurry of emails to all business students, faculty and staff, including one from Zerbe, who assured them the executive will be debriefed on it to ensure everyone knows how to maintain a "healthy and productive" environment.

It was just the second time in four years that a staff member had walked in on students engaged in an "activity of a more personal nature" in a so-called study room, he said.