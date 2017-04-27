Building up from the ashes

Photo: The Canadian Press

Farid El-Hayouni and Ibtissam Saidi are almost certain they won't live on Prospect Drive again.

The couple had a duplex on the street in Fort McMurray's north end, where they lived with their three young sons and El-Hayouni's parents.

They had a beautiful view of a nearby pond from their bedroom window and, on warm nights, their block would fill with the sounds of children playing.

But their home was one of nearly 2,600 dwellings destroyed in last May's wildfire.

The flames forced more than 88,000 to flee for safety and caused an estimated $3.8 billion in insured damage.

The rebuild of the oilsands city has lumbered along in the year since. About 650 development permits have been issued representing 900 dwelling units — about a third of what was destroyed.

About 33 families were living in rebuilt homes as of the start of April.

"We are rebuilding. It is happening," says Erin O'Neill, operations manager with the local recovery task force. "Demolition was done long ago ... We're glad to already see people moving home."

El-Hayouni, an engineer at an oilsands mine, and Saidi, a stay-at-home mom, are in limbo.

They adore Fort McMurray and want to stay, but they feel drained even thinking about rebuilding where their home once stood.

"It's like a grave for me now," Saidi, 32, says as she holds her 15-month-old son Wassim on her lap.

Waterways, Fort McMurray's oldest neighbourhood, faces particular challenges that have slowed the rebuild. One is how to manage future flood risk from the nearby Clearwater River. There are also concerns over slope stability because trees that held the soil together burned up.