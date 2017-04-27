Tory race 'just got real'

41677
The Conservative leadership race now enters the final weeks with penultimate debate showcasing the task at hand for the majority of candidates: take down clear front-runner Maxime Bernier.

Wednesday night's final party debate in Toronto was supposed to be a big political spectacle in its own right, with the May 27 climax looming on the calendar.

But then celebrity businessman and front-runner Kevin O'Leary went and quit the race just hours before, a development that some party members seemed to welcome; when the debate moderator announced he wouldn't be on stage, sustained applause broke out.

"Today, the race just got real," said candidate Erin O'Toole. "Elvis has left the building."

O'Leary threw his support behind Bernier, his closest rival in the contest. The Quebec MP is known for his libertarian bent and self-proclaimed "Mad Max" nickname. His competitors seized on both as they turned on him fast.

Michael Chong called his policies "extreme," highlighting Bernier's pledge to cut the size of federal programs by a third.

What's necessary to beat Trudeau was a point of contention during the event, with candidates also pivoting to attack Kellie Leitch and her proposals on face-to-face interviews for all immigrants and tests for Canadian values.

Lisa Raitt, an MP from a Toronto-area riding, said giving the suggestion the party is not inclusive is a direct way to lose all the seats the party has in that area.

She said people who might support the policy should do so at the party's peril.

But everyone mostly saved their fire for Bernier, the pile-on heaviest over the MP's bedrock pledge of abolishing supply management, an issue that's leapt into the national spotlight anew after catching the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump who has said he wants it gone too.

