41677
41264

Canada  

Killed wife in self defence

- | Story: 195547

The defence lawyer for a man who admits he strangled his wife and buried her body in their home says his client acted in self-defence.

Closing arguments are set for today at the second-degree murder trial of Allan Shyback. He is also charged with causing an indignity to the body of Lisa Mitchell, 31, who was last seen alive in Calgary in October 2012.

An undercover "Mr. Big'' sting operation was launched in 2013 and ended with Shyback's confession and arrest in Winnipeg a year later.

During his testimony this week, Shyback told the judge hearing the case alone that he had been the victim of nearly a decade of domestic abuse and that Mitchell had attacked him with a knife the day she died.

"I expect self-defence to be the first defence that will be raised and that can lead to a complete acquittal," Shyback's lawyer, Balfour Der, told court Tuesday.

Mitchell's mummified body was found in a Rubbermaid container that had been entombed in cement in the basement of the house she and Shyback shared.

"There is no defence raised to the indignity charge. I would expect there would be a finding of guilt," said Der.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41500
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41225
40377
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41354


Best of Seven – Swinging girls

Galleries
This week we take a look at swinging girls that will sweep you off your feet. Vote for your favourite below!
It’s not lazy if it gets the job done
Must Watch
The best inventions are the ones that make everyone happy. And...
Daily Dose – April 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most action packed Daily Dose yet has arrived!
Daily Dose – April 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Mystery solved.
Johnny Depp denies out of control spending led to financial woes
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has denied claims that his financial woes have been...

38020