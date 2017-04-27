Fort Mac moves past fire

Photo: The Canadian Press

Wood Buffalo Mayor Melissa Blake says she's not expecting last May's wildfire to have much of an impact on the Fort McMurray area's long-term population.

Before the fire, the municipality was expecting growth of between one and three per cent over the next five years and Blake said Wednesday she's not expecting that to shift much.

The downturn in oil prices and resulting layoffs had already caused the population to shrink in the oilsands region after years of breakneck growth during boom times.

"The economy has changed. Investment has diminished," said Blake. "It's a very different, more stable environment that we're operating in."

In the near term, while some residents may have not come back since the fire, others are being attracted by a surge in construction activity as homes are rebuilt.

"I think over a longer horizon we're going to come out just net-even if you will," said Blake.

On May 3, it will have been a year since a ferocious wildfire spread into Fort McMurray and forced everyone out of the northern Alberta city. Nearly 2,600 dwellings were destroyed.