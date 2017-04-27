40378
41264

Canada  

Fort Mac moves past fire

- | Story: 195546

Wood Buffalo Mayor Melissa Blake says she's not expecting last May's wildfire to have much of an impact on the Fort McMurray area's long-term population.

Before the fire, the municipality was expecting growth of between one and three per cent over the next five years and Blake said Wednesday she's not expecting that to shift much.

The downturn in oil prices and resulting layoffs had already caused the population to shrink in the oilsands region after years of breakneck growth during boom times.

"The economy has changed. Investment has diminished," said Blake. "It's a very different, more stable environment that we're operating in."

In the near term, while some residents may have not come back since the fire, others are being attracted by a surge in construction activity as homes are rebuilt.

"I think over a longer horizon we're going to come out just net-even if you will," said Blake.

On May 3, it will have been a year since a ferocious wildfire spread into Fort McMurray and forced everyone out of the northern Alberta city. Nearly 2,600 dwellings were destroyed.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40735
39806
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39806


Best of Seven – Swinging girls

Galleries
This week we take a look at swinging girls that will sweep you off your feet. Vote for your favourite below!
It’s not lazy if it gets the job done
Must Watch
The best inventions are the ones that make everyone happy. And...
Daily Dose – April 27, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most action packed Daily Dose yet has arrived!
Daily Dose – April 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Mystery solved.
Johnny Depp denies out of control spending led to financial woes
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has denied claims that his financial woes have been...

37222