Canada  

LAVs have crashed before

A soldier who died while training at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright was in a type of armoured vehicle that has been involved in other fatal accidents.

Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz died in hospital and three other soldiers were hurt after their LAV III crashed Tuesday on a gravel road on the base in east-central Alberta.

Col. Conrad Mialkowski, commander of 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, said the accident is under investigation.

"At this time we don't understand fully what occurred," Mialkowski said Wednesday. "But what we do know is that it was a single-vehicle accident of that light armoured vehicle or LAV III with Sgt. Dynerowicz as the crew commander, another crew member in the turret of the vehicle with him, a driver and a soldier in the back."

The LAV III is an eight-wheeled, heavily armed and armoured utility vehicle that served as the backbone of Canada's war effort in Afghanistan.

Some crew in LAV IIIs can drive with their head and shoulders exposed to give them greater visibility.

Mialkowski said the LAV III has been the workhorse of the army for years and is safe. He said his unit is currently using hundreds of them.

In 2014, Lt.-Col. Dan Bobbitt died when his LAV III rolled during training at CFB Wainwright. Four other soldiers were injured.

