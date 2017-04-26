41783

Canada  

Fat beaver stuck in fence

- | Story: 195493

A fat beaver that got stuck in a fence in an Ontario city has been freed by the soapy hands of a municipal employee.

The City of Hamilton says an animal services officer went to a home around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, where she found a beaver — carrying excess fat from hibernation — wedged between two metal bars.

The city says Sarah Mombourquette used soap to help the beaver wiggle through.

It says the beaver recovered at a shelter.

The beaver has since been transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in nearby Jordan, Ont.

The rodent needs time to recover from its injuries before it is released back into the wild.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41452
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41370
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40513


Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds

Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a playground can be. They’ve been making incredible...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...
Blue Jays player scores with unbelievable flying dive over catcher
Must Watch
Among the various sports, baseball players aren’t...
Pamela Anderson: ‘Julian Assange and I have a special relationship’
Showbiz
Pamela Anderson has opened up about her "special...
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!

40087