O'Leary to leave race

Photo: Wayne Moore

Celebrity investor and reality-TV star Kevin O'Leary is quitting the federal Conservative leadership race and throwing his support behind Quebec rival Maxime Bernier.

The Canadian Press has confirmed O'Leary is making the announcement later today.

Bernier, for his part, has scheduled a news conference in Toronto, where the candidates are scheduled to face each other in a final debate showdown before next month's vote.

O'Leary was widely seen as the front-runner in the race, but he doesn't believe he will be able to win a federal election because of a lack of support in Quebec.

A lack of facility with French was always considered one of O'Leary's greatest liabilities.

Kelowna native Larry Gray, who worked on the Team BC portion of O'Leary's campaign, said Wednesday morning he was shocked at the announcement.

Gray, who helped organize O'Leary's campaign visit to Kelowna Saturday morning, said there was no warning, no heads up that O'Leary was even contemplating leaving the race.

