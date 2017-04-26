41783
39499

Canada  

O'Leary to leave race

- | Story: 195476

Celebrity investor and reality-TV star Kevin O'Leary is quitting the federal Conservative leadership race and throwing his support behind Quebec rival Maxime Bernier.

The Canadian Press has confirmed O'Leary is making the announcement later today.

Bernier, for his part, has scheduled a news conference in Toronto, where the candidates are scheduled to face each other in a final debate showdown before next month's vote.

O'Leary was widely seen as the front-runner in the race, but he doesn't believe he will be able to win a federal election because of a lack of support in Quebec.

A lack of facility with French was always considered one of O'Leary's greatest liabilities.

Kelowna native Larry Gray, who worked on the Team BC portion of O'Leary's campaign, said Wednesday morning he was shocked at the announcement.

Gray, who helped organize O'Leary's campaign visit to Kelowna Saturday morning, said there was no warning, no heads up that O'Leary was even contemplating leaving the race.

More Coming.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40735
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017

Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Twist and turn your way through this weeks weirdest pics.
Watch a robot stab between a man’s fingers with a knife, if your nerves can handle it
Must Watch
If your heart doesn’t speed up while watching this robotic...
Madonna criticizes planned biopic
Music
Madonna has slammed the filmmakers behind a new biopic, insisting...
Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?
Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to...

41746