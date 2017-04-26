41677
41264

Canada  

Crowds mourn toddler

- | Story: 195453

About 200 people attended a vigil at the Edmonton church where the body of a slain little boy was found last week.

It was standing room only at Good Shepherd Anglican Church, where young girls sang traditional indigenous songs and drums were played outside as people arrived on Tuesday evening.

The body of 19-month-old Anthony Raine was found outside of the church last Friday.

Police have said the toddler had bruise marks all over his body and died as the result of a severe blow to his head.

His father, Joey Crier, 26, and Crier's girlfriend, Tasha Mack, 25, have been caused with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and assault.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41452
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
BC NDP Party
37403
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38601


Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?

Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to Vivaldi’s “Winter” really is comfort food for the...
Why guys do yoga
Must Watch
The answer is pretty obvious.
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most awesome rockin Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is just what the doctor ordered.
Elton John thanks fans for support following hospitalization
Music
Elton John has thanked fans for the “avalanche of...

36594