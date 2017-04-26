Crowds mourn toddler

Photo: Contributed

About 200 people attended a vigil at the Edmonton church where the body of a slain little boy was found last week.

It was standing room only at Good Shepherd Anglican Church, where young girls sang traditional indigenous songs and drums were played outside as people arrived on Tuesday evening.

The body of 19-month-old Anthony Raine was found outside of the church last Friday.

Police have said the toddler had bruise marks all over his body and died as the result of a severe blow to his head.

His father, Joey Crier, 26, and Crier's girlfriend, Tasha Mack, 25, have been caused with second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide the necessities of life and assault.