41501
41264

Canada  

PM's pot 'hypocrisy'

- | Story: 195452

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau smoked marijuana as an MP but he has not suffered the same consequences as Canadians who are slapped with simple pot charges, NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Tuesday —an example, he says, of "abject hypocrisy."

Mulcair took aim at Trudeau for his assertion that he wants to make things fairer for those facing pot-possession charges once marijuana becomes legal next year — a comment he made during a segment with Vice Canada on Monday.

Trudeau doesn't seem to care about Canadians who face charges, even though a plan is in place to revoke the prohibition, Mulcair said during a news conference.

"He doesn't find it at all abnormal that he can admit to smoking marijuana while he was a member of Parliament and at the same time say, 'The law is the law and you will be prosecuted if you smoke marijuana.'"

Trudeau also shared a story during the Monday interview about an incident in which his late brother Michel faced marijuana possession charges.

Trudeau said his father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau, was able to bring the family's resources to bear on the problem, including turning to friends in the legal community to help make the charges go away.

"Once again, it's a case of one set of rules for the Trudeaus and another for the rest of Canada," the Conservatives said in an email.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41225
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40735
40027
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40600


Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?

Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to Vivaldi’s “Winter” really is comfort food for the...
Why guys do yoga
Must Watch
The answer is pretty obvious.
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most awesome rockin Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is just what the doctor ordered.
Elton John thanks fans for support following hospitalization
Music
Elton John has thanked fans for the “avalanche of...

39524