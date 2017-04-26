High drama in crane rescue

Photo: The Canadian Press

A woman who got stuck atop part of a construction crane in downtown Toronto for hours was rescued Wednesday morning after being strapped to a rappelling firefighter and lowered to the ground.

Streets in the area were blocked off and bystanders packed nearby sidewalks to watch the dramatic operation unfold.

The woman had been perched on a gently swaying large pulley device — measuring only about 15 centimetres by 60 centimetres — for at least four hours and was clinging to a steel cable when a rescuer reached her.

Crews were called to the scene at a construction site on Wellesley Street near Yonge Street about 4 a.m.

A rescue worker began climbing up the crane around 6 a.m. and rappelled down to the woman on the pulley device around 8 a.m.

The firefighter then carefully strapped himself to the woman and the pair were slowly lowered onto the ground about half an hour later. Cheers erupted from the gathered crowd as their feet hit the ground.

The woman was then handcuffed by police and handed over to paramedics. She faces mischief charges.