41299

Canada  

High drama in crane rescue

- | Story: 195451

A woman who got stuck atop part of a construction crane in downtown Toronto for hours was rescued Wednesday morning after being strapped to a rappelling firefighter and lowered to the ground.

Streets in the area were blocked off and bystanders packed nearby sidewalks to watch the dramatic operation unfold.

The woman had been perched on a gently swaying large pulley device — measuring only about 15 centimetres by 60 centimetres — for at least four hours and was clinging to a steel cable when a rescuer reached her.

Crews were called to the scene at a construction site on Wellesley Street near Yonge Street about 4 a.m.

A rescue worker began climbing up the crane around 6 a.m. and rappelled down to the woman on the pulley device around 8 a.m.

The firefighter then carefully strapped himself to the woman and the pair were slowly lowered onto the ground about half an hour later. Cheers erupted from the gathered crowd as their feet hit the ground.

The woman was then handcuffed by police and handed over to paramedics. She faces mischief charges.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41424
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41452
41370
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37804


Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?

Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to Vivaldi’s “Winter” really is comfort food for the...
Why guys do yoga
Must Watch
The answer is pretty obvious.
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most awesome rockin Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is just what the doctor ordered.
Elton John thanks fans for support following hospitalization
Music
Elton John has thanked fans for the “avalanche of...

38273