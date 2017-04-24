That 'awful' sound

Photo: Twitter

A witness testifying in the hit-and-run death of a gas station worker says she screamed at the woman to get away from a fleeing truck because she feared it was a "dangerous situation."

Maryam Rashidi, 35, was killed while trying to stop a driver from leaving the Centex gas station in Calgary who failed to pay for $113 worth of gas in June 2015.

"I was trying to get the woman's attention," Angela Reece testified Monday at the second-degree murder trial of Joshua Cody Mitchell.

"I was screaming at her, 'Come back here. I've got his licence number... get away from that truck.'"

Reece, who had been gassing up her own vehicle, said Rashidi didn't respond.

"I turned, I anticipated a bad outcome. I was screaming and I heard a sound like a branch cracking," Reece said. "It was an awful sound."

Crown prosecutor Jonathan Hak told the jury in his opening remarks that Rashidi suffered devastating injuries.

"You will hear that there was no saving her. Brain death set in and after she was formally pronounced dead her organs were elected for donation."