$55M ticket in toy box

A Montreal couple who won $55 million in a lottery jackpot hid the winning ticket in their daughter's toy box over the weekend.

Nathalie Langlais and Gilles Rosnen picked up their winnings at Loto-Quebec headquarters in Montreal on Monday, three days after the Lotto Max draw.

Langlais said she found out about the windfall when she checked her electronic device on Saturday morning.

"I didn't understand what was going on because the lovely music was playing that we all like," she told a news conference.

"I'd heard it before for amounts like $17 or $22. Then I saw $55 come up on the screen. I thought, well that's not too bad. Then I saw three zeros. $55,000. I thought, that's excellent, but then I realized $55,000 doesn't exist in the Lotto Max. Then I saw three more zeros."

She said she went upstairs to see Rosnen and told him she was "flipping out."

They then placed the ticket in a toy box they had recently cleared out, for safe keeping.

