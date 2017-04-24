40745
41735

Canada  

Forestry help will be slow

- | Story: 195283

Ottawa has talked with provinces about helping Canada's forestry sector, but won't move immediately once the U.S. imposes duties on softwood lumber imports, a government source says.

A financial package can't be determined until the federal government studies the penalties that are expected to be announced Tuesday, said an official who declined to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

It took the federal government more than a year to announce the first of two aid packages after duties were imposed in 2001.

The U.S. Commerce Department is slated to announce Tuesday preliminary countervailing duties on Canadian imports. A decision on anti-dumping duties is expected to follow on June 23.

Industry analysts expect the combined duties could range between 30 and 40 per cent with three top Western producers being charged more than Resolute Forest Products (TSX:RFP) and New Brunswick's J.D. Irving. An average rate will be applied to other companies.

Quebec said Monday it will immediately help its forest industry even as it waits for a decision from the federal government.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Canada News

Canada
40742
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41712
40958
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess

Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap all the way in, break something for pre-geyser embarrassment.
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017
Galleries
We’re bringing in the XXXXXXXXXXXL version of Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Try to keep the drool contained.
Back in the late 90’s Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’ but he turned it down.
Must Watch
In one of the most famous cases of actors turning down roles,
Guardians of the Galaxy star would like to see a female Doctor Who
Showbiz
It's time for an actress to play Doctor Who, according to the...

38135