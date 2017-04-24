41071
39499

Canada  

$244M spent since wildfire

- | Story: 195276

The Canadian Red Cross says three-quarters of the $323 million raised since a massive wildfire struck Fort McMurray has been spent or committed.

The fire, nicknamed "the beast" because it was so fierce and unpredictable, forced 88,000 to flee the northeastern Alberta city and destroyed about 10 per cent of its structures.

The Red Cross says $244 million has been spent or committed to date, with $183 million of that going toward individuals and families.

Funds have also been set aside to help community organizations and small businesses.

The charity raised $189 million in donations on its own, bolstered by $104 million in matching funds from Ottawa and $30 million from the Alberta government.

Conrad Sauve, president and CEO of the Canadian Red Cross, says the wildfire was a defining moment for the organization.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40742
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39503


How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess

Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap all the way in, break something for pre-geyser embarrassment.
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017
Galleries
We’re bringing in the XXXXXXXXXXXL version of Monday Eats!
Monday Eats! – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Try to keep the drool contained.
Back in the late 90’s Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in ‘The Matrix’ but he turned it down.
Must Watch
In one of the most famous cases of actors turning down roles,
Guardians of the Galaxy star would like to see a female Doctor Who
Showbiz
It's time for an actress to play Doctor Who, according to the...

38470