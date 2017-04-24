40378
41735

Canada  

Outpouring of grief

- | Story: 195253

Family and friends are mourning a toddler who was found dead outside a church in North Edmonton last week.

A Facebook group titled R.I.P. Anthony Joseph Raine had hundreds of posts as of Sunday evening, and a Go Fund Me page had raised more than $3,000 for the boy's funeral.

The boy's aunt, Brandi Raine, confirmed to The Canadian Press that police had informed the family it was Anthony who was found dead outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Friday.

The Go Fund Me page says the boy's mother is from the Louis Bull Tribe in central Alberta, but the child was not registered with the band.

Brandi Raine wrote on the page that Anthony "was the sweetest little boy you can meet."

A 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested Saturday evening in Edmonton, and homicide investigators said in a release issued Sunday that they "believed" the two to be responsible for the boy's death.

The case has triggered an outpouring of grief in Edmonton.

There is now a makeshift shrine outside the Good Shepherd Anglican Church where people have been leaving flowers, children's toys and messages of condolence.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40255
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41225
39334
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


Dog decides to steal players’ gloves during a softball game

Must Watch
A dog took to the field during a college softball game and proceeded to grab multiple players’ gloves.
Daily Dose – April 24, 2017
Daily Dose
Take a ride through today’s Daily Dose!  
Daily Dose – April 24, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
The neighbors stuff isn’t nearly as good as this gallery.
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn broke into her house to have sex on first date
Showbiz
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn were so desperate to seal the deal...
An inside look at the Fender Custom shop that’s sure to satisfy any guitar nerd
Must Watch
Fender’s reputation was struggling under corporate...

40663