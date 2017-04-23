41717
38367

Canada  

Arrested for toddler's death

- | Story: 195241

Police say they believe two people arrested Saturday are responsible for the death of a toddler whose body was found outside a Edmonton church, but no charges had been laid by Sunday evening.

In a statement released Sunday, police say investigators continue to interview the 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman.

Police have said they believe the boy was left near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Tuesday morning, three days before his body was found on Friday by a passerby.

No information has been released about the relationship between the two people in custody and the little boy, who police have not identified but have estimated was about 20 months old.

Police say they expect to release more information after charges have been laid and an autopsy scheduled for Monday is completed.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
41225
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40255
39503
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


An inside look at the Fender Custom shop that’s sure to satisfy any guitar nerd

Must Watch
Fender’s reputation was struggling under corporate ownership. When investors bought back the brand in 1987, they opened a...
Harry Styles hints he will be playing Mick Jagger in biopic
Music
Harry Styles did little to dispel speculation he is set to play...
Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist
Galleries
Your inner perfectionist is about to get wrecked.
Pics that will destroy your inner perfectionist (2)
Galleries
You can’t unsee this horror.
Guy gets absolutely clobbered by a deer
Must Watch
Unfortunately for this guy, if you tell your friends a deer ran...

40476