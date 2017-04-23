Arrests in toddler death

41071
Edmonton police have arrested a man and a woman in the case of a toddler whose body was found outside a church on the north side of the city.

A police statement issued Saturday night said the two were arrested without incident in northwest Edmonton earlier in the evening, that they were in police custody, and that charges were pending against both individuals.

The statement said investigators were working to determine the exact relationship between the suspects and the little boy, who was estimated to be about 20 months old.

Police did not publicly identify the suspects, however, they indicated they would have more to say about the investigation sometime Sunday.

Earlier Saturday police released grainy surveillance video pictures of a man and woman they were looking for in connection with the case. The pictures showed the two pushing a stroller as they entered a store.

Investigators have said they believe the boy's body was left near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Tuesday morning, three days before it was found by a passerby on Friday.

Police did not say in their statement whether they had identified the child.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning to determine how the toddler died.

In the statement issued Saturday night the Edmonton Police Service thanked the many people it said contacted them with tips, adding that no more would be necessary.

The sad case has triggered an outpouring of emotion in the city.

"My heart just really aches to think of this thing happening," said Marryman Porter, who attended a bake sale and lunch held Saturday at the Good Shepherd Anglican Church.

People also stopped by to leave flowers and a teddy bear at the place where the child's body was discovered.

One woman, after laying flowers, hugged another women she'd arrived with, her eyes welling with tears.

