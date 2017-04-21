No outdoor sex, please

Photo: Contributed

Amorous couples looking to unite in the great outdoors should think twice in one southern Alberta city.

Police in Lethbridge are increasing patrols and the city is removing trees, branches and brush from its river valley to curb what authorities are calling indecent activity.

Police say they have been called out multiple times in the last few months to deal with couples having sex in green spaces.

They say the acts have been in full view of park users and have also been observed by officers on patrol.

So far, only warnings have been issued.

But police say criminal charges will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

"Police will continue to actively patrol the river valley and other parks and green spaces to ensure this indecent activity is not simply displaced to other public areas," the Lethbridge Police Service says in a release.