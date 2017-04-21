Dog bolts after wrong flight

Photo: Facebook

A search is underway in the Hamilton area for a dog that wound up in the city after apparently being placed aboard the wrong WestJet flight.

Tanya Simon, the mother of the woman who owns the golden Labradoodle, said on Facebook that Cooper was supposed to be flown from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L. on Wednesday to stay with family members while her daughter and roommate headed to Jamaica for her wedding.

But the dog was somehow placed on a flight to Hamilton and Simon wrote that her daughter has instead flown to the Ontario city and was "searching desperately with no luck."

Simon said the dog got away in Hamilton after an employee took Cooper outside for a bathroom break.

WestJet has apologized for the mishap.

"We are doing everything possible to find and return Cooper including engaging our staff in ground search, putting up posters, offering up the Hamilton airport security phone line for anyone with sightings of the dog to call, and reaching out to local media for the public's help," the company said.