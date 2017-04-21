40744
37404

Canada  

Dog bolts after wrong flight

- | Story: 195070

A search is underway in the Hamilton area for a dog that wound up in the city after apparently being placed aboard the wrong WestJet flight.

Tanya Simon, the mother of the woman who owns the golden Labradoodle, said on Facebook that Cooper was supposed to be flown from Halifax to Deer Lake, N.L. on Wednesday to stay with family members while her daughter and roommate headed to Jamaica for her wedding.

But the dog was somehow placed on a flight to Hamilton and Simon wrote that her daughter has instead flown to the Ontario city and was "searching desperately with no luck."

Simon said the dog got away in Hamilton after an employee took Cooper outside for a bathroom break.

WestJet has apologized for the mishap.

"We are doing everything possible to find and return Cooper including engaging our staff in ground search, putting up posters, offering up the Hamilton airport security phone line for anyone with sightings of the dog to call, and reaching out to local media for the public's help," the company said.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
39730
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40645
39676
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40238


Beer guy at New York Mets game takes a rocket line drive to the jewels

Must Watch
You have to respect this guys composure though. Held onto the cooler and toughed it out pretty well.   Mets Beer Guy gets...
Daily Dose – April 21, 2017
Daily Dose
Cheer up! The weekend is almost here!
Daily Dose – April 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Dogs are never not allowed here.
Drake hires 24-hour security after home break-in
Music
Rapper Drake has stepped up the security presence around his...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at
Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot.

41710