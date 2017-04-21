Send your DNA into space

Photo: Twitter

When Sarah Jane Green was a little girl, her father passed on his love of space and universe to her, even naming her after a character in the "Doctor Who" TV show.

So after he died suddenly of an illness in 2015, Green knew exactly how to pay tribute to him.

In the coming months, a sample of Green's DNA and that of her father, Alfred Snider, will be blasted into space for posterity, courtesy of a Houston-based company and some Canadian technology.

Celestis Inc., which has been sending cremated remains into space since 1997, announced on Friday it is partnering with an Ontario-based DNA processing lab to expand its services to the living.

Beginning later this year, the company is offering to place a complete sample of an individual's unique genome inside an engraved capsule the size of a watch battery and send it into space aboard a commercial spaceflight.

Prices range from US$1,295 to US$12,500 depending on the customer's chosen destination, according to Celestis CEO Charles Chafer.