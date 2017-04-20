40745
Vacation turns nightmare

A crowdfunding effort is underway to help a Calgary man who contracted a flesh-eating bacteria infection in his leg while vacationing in southeast Asia.

CTV News reports a friend of Harvey Kell and Tony Ries set up a GoFundMe page after Kell fell ill on a flight the pair were taking home from Thailand.

An update on the crowdfunding site, relayed from Ries, says Kell noticed a bruise on his lower leg when they landed in Taiwan and then the leg began to swell.

It says Kell was later diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis and placed in an intensive care unit in Taiwan.

Because Kell and Ries were on their way home when the illness struck, the site says their travel medical insurance had run out and they're facing financial strain.

Kell's sister-in-law Lori Ries told CTV it does not look like they will have to amputate the leg, but skin grafts will likely be needed.

