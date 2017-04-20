Boy dies playing with gun

41677
RCMP say an 11-year-old boy from a remote First Nation in northern Manitoba was killed when several kids were playing with a gun they found.

Officers in Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community of around 5,000 residents about 600 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, say they received a call Tuesday evening reporting a boy had been shot.

They say two 11-year-olds and a 12-year-old had been playing in a home when they found a gun.

"During the handling of this firearm by the 12-year-old, it discharged and struck the 11-year-old victim," RCMP said in a release Thursday. "The youth later succumbed to his injuries."

Mounties say the 12-year-old has been charged with criminal negligence causing death and careless use of a firearm. His 36-year-old father is facing a charge of careless storage of a firearm.

Both have been released from custody.

Elders and mental-health support workers have been brought in to help Garden Hill's students cope with the tragedy, Flett said.

