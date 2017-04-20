Hockey parent 101

41677
Minor hockey parents in Calgary will soon have to take a refresher every four years of an online course designed to limit bad behaviour at the rink.

Hockey Calgary was the first minor sports organization in Canada to introduce the mandatory Respect in Sport course for hockey parents and coaches in 2010. It requires at least one parent from each hockey household to obtain course certification.

Several other minor hockey associations across the country have followed Calgary's lead.

As of May 1, Calgary hockey parents will require recertification every four years.

"This is about polishing the good apples in the basket," former NHL player Sheldon Kennedy, a co-founder of Respect Group, said Thursday. "This is about making good parents better."

Kevin Kobelka, Hockey Calgary's executive director, said the $12 course not only prepares parents to stand up to others who are misbehaving, but also provides information on concussions and long-term hockey development.

