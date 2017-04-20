40744
41222

Canada  

Russia buzzing our bases

- | Story: 195034

Russia is using a post-Cold War agreement to conduct an aerial surveillance mission over Canadian military facilities this week, even as relations between the two countries remain frosty.

The five-day mission started Tuesday and involves an unarmed Russian aircraft flying to different parts of the country to take photos of Canadian Forces bases and other military installations.

It is being conducted under the terms of the Treaty on Open Skies, which Canada, Russia and 32 other countries signed in 1992 to encourage trust and openness about each country's military capabilities and activities.

National Defence spokesman Patricia Brunelle said in an email that the Canadian military will escort the Russians across the country to ensure they don't stray beyond what is allowed in the treaty.

Canadian personnel will be aboard the plane during actual observation flights to, in part, "monitor imaging equipment, ensure adherence to the agreed flight route and profile, and provide oversight, guidance and assistance."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40301
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
39730
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39613


Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at

Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot. Though we sometimes catch them doing the strangest and stupidest...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...
This is the strangest convertible rooftop we’ve ever seen
Must Watch
Honda CRX del Sols come equipped with a “transtop”
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role
Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.

41710