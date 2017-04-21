41299
41222

Canada  

In favour of legal weed

- | Story: 194955

Canadians appear to have mixed feelings about new federal legislation that will eventually legalize marijuana.

While they are in favour of the draft legislation, an Angus Reid poll shows respondents are skeptical it will achieve goals the government has set out.

More than 60 per cent support the proposed Cannabis Act, expected to come into law sometime next year, but 66 per cent expect it to fall short of in its key mission of making it more difficult for young people to use the drug.

A small majority also believe it will fail to cut organized crime from the pot industry, while half believe the surge in people driving while impaired will continue.

Less than half of Canadians believe the proposed 30-gram possession limit is the right amount, while the rest believe it is too high, or too low, with most of those saying the limit is too high.

Key finding from the survey include:

  • Six-in-ten Canadians (63 per cent) say they are in favour of the Cannabis Act proposed by the federal government. That’s slightly lower than the two-thirds (68 per cent) said “make it legal” when the Angus Reid Institute asked about the subject last year
  • Canadians are divided evenly over whether new proposed punishments for driving under the influence of marijuana will have the desired effect. Half (49 per cent) say they expect the measures to discourage marijuana-impaired driving, while 51 per cent remain unconvinced
  • Two-in-three (66 per cent) say the new law, if passed, will fail to prevent young people from using even more pot than they already do – something the government has made a key goal of its legalization effort
Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
40645
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
40301
40023
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose – April 21, 2017

Daily Dose
Cheer up! The weekend is almost here!
Daily Dose – April 21, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Dogs are never not allowed here.
Drake hires 24-hour security after home break-in
Music
Rapper Drake has stepped up the security presence around his...
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at
Galleries
Dogs don’t exactly know it, but they’re a laugh riot.
Dog Snapchats that are impawsible not to laugh at (2)
Galleries
Whether your dog has perfect comedic timing, or just happens to...

40008
39499