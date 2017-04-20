Ont. to tax foreign buyers

40378
Ontario plans to help cool a hot housing market by bringing in a 15-per-cent foreign buyer tax, expanding rent control, allowing Toronto to impose a tax on vacant homes and using surplus lands for affordable housing.

Premier Kathleen Wynne announced today that a non-resident speculation tax will be imposed on buyers in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area who are not citizens, permanent residents or Canadian corporations.

Once legislation passes, the tax would be effective retroactively to April 21.

Wynne says the package of housing measures will make the process of finding a place to live a little easier, a little less frantic and a lot fairer.

The province will also expand rent control, which currently only applies to units built before November 1991, after tenants in newer units complained of dramatic spikes in rent.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has been calling for a tax on vacant homes, and Wynne says Ontario will give Toronto and other interested municipalities the power to impose such a tax to encourage owners to sell or rent such spaces.

