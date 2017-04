Photo: CTV Vancouver

Toronto's baby capybara triplets are in need of names and zoo officials are asking the public for some help.

The three were born last month to the High Park Zoo's capybara couple, who escaped last year for several weeks.

The Toronto zoo has launched a contest to name the capybabies,

May 3 is the deadline for submissions.

The zoo encourages gender-neutral names as the sex of the pups is still unknown.

-With files from CTV Vancouver