Asylum seekers increase

New figures released by the federal government today show the RCMP intercepted 887 people crossing between official border points, up from 658 in February.

Of those stopped in March, 644 were picked up in Quebec, 170 in Manitoba and 71 in B.C., with lone crossers nabbed in Alberta and New Brunswick.

The increase in illegal border crossings is sure to renew pressure on the federal Liberal government to address the issue, which is believed to be linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Most of the people crossing illegally into Canada have gone on to claim asylum, but it will be months before the outcomes of those cases is known. 

The figures also show a general increase in asylum claims in Canada, with 3,440 processed in March compared with 2,885 in February.

