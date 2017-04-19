Jury picked for murder trial

Photo: The Canadian Press

Jury selection has wrapped up in the high-profile murder trial of a Dalhousie University medical student.

A jury of 14 — seven women and seven men — will hear the trial of William Sandeson, who is accused in the 2015 death of 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

The final juror was chosen mid-afternoon today. Two alternates have also been selected: one man and one woman.

More than 300 people showed up for the selection process at the Halifax Law Courts on Tuesday, and by this morning about 100 remained.

The trial is expected to last 32 court days.

Sandeson was charged with first-degree murder on Aug. 20, 2015, four days after Samson, a physics student at Dalhousie, was reported missing.

Samson's body has yet to be found.