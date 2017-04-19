40378
Canada  

Airliner drops a wheel

An Air Canada airliner dropped one of its landing gear wheels when taking off from Montreal on Sunday.

Aviation website aeroinside.com reports the Airbus A-330-300 departed for London and crossed the Atlantic safely, landing at Heathrow Airport without incident. There were 294 passengers and crew on board.

Ground crew there discovered the right forward outboard main wheel was missing.

A search recovered the wheel from the end of the runway in Montreal.

The airline confirmed the wheel was lost during takeoff, and the Transportation Safety Board is assessing the incident.

The plane's return flight was cancelled, and the aircraft is still on the ground in London.

