TV show in hot water

A reality TV star is on trial in Yukon, accused of violating the territory's Waters Act while filming a show about gold mining.

Tony Beets is charged with two counts of depositing waste in a water management area and failing to report it to an inspector. Tamarack Inc., a mining company where Beets is a director, faces the same charges, plus two counts of failing to comply with a licence.

The charges stem from an episode of Discovery Channel's "Gold Rush" that originally aired in February 2015.

A clip from the episode was played in a Whitehorse courtroom on Tuesday, showing gasoline being poured into a pond in Dawson City where a piece of mining equipment sits. A torch is then thrown and the water lights on fire.

Mine inspector Tyson Bourgard explained how water flowed from reservoir ponds to settling ponds and eventually to the Indian River on the mining site.

In the 30-second clip shown in court, a narrator says Beets is giving the equipment, called a dredge, a "Viking baptism to change its luck."

Mark Favron, a welder employed by Tamarack, is seen in the clip pouring the gas. He was fined about $17,000 after pleading guilty to charges laid in the incident.