40378
37404

Canada  

TV show in hot water

- | Story: 194828

A reality TV star is on trial in Yukon, accused of violating the territory's Waters Act while filming a show about gold mining.

Tony Beets is charged with two counts of depositing waste in a water management area and failing to report it to an inspector. Tamarack Inc., a mining company where Beets is a director, faces the same charges, plus two counts of failing to comply with a licence.

The charges stem from an episode of Discovery Channel's "Gold Rush" that originally aired in February 2015.

A clip from the episode was played in a Whitehorse courtroom on Tuesday, showing gasoline being poured into a pond in Dawson City where a piece of mining equipment sits. A torch is then thrown and the water lights on fire.

Mine inspector Tyson Bourgard explained how water flowed from reservoir ponds to settling ponds and eventually to the Indian River on the mining site.

In the 30-second clip shown in court, a narrator says Beets is giving the equipment, called a dredge, a "Viking baptism to change its luck."

Mark Favron, a welder employed by Tamarack, is seen in the clip pouring the gas. He was fined about $17,000 after pleading guilty to charges laid in the incident.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Canada News

Canada
41500
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
41500
39732
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39613


Man fixes a traffic light with a stick

Must Watch
Little did he know that was a load-bearing stick
Chris Pratt: ‘It was my idea to cast Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Showbiz
Kurt Russell landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
A skinless Tickle-Me-Elmo being tickled is horrifying
Must Watch
There are no words to describe this. Actually, one: NOPE.  
This dog interrupted a soccer match and no one got mad because he is so darn happy
Must Watch
Deportivo Tchira F.C. andPumas UNAM were playing a soccer...
Daily Dose – April 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Wake up! Today’s Daily Dose is ready to go!

38899