Killer gets extra privileges

Photo: CTV Matthew de Grood

A Calgary man who was found not criminally responsible after killing five people with a knife three years ago is being granted extra privileges.

Matthew de Grood was suffering from a mental disorder when he attacked and killed Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Josh Hunter, 23, Kaitlin Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27, at a house party in April 2014.

The judge in the case ruled de Grood didn't appreciate his actions were wrong.

The Alberta Review Board held a hearing earlier this month to determine whether de Grood, who is housed in a secure hospital, should be granted more freedom.

Family members were notified by email Tuesday afternoon that the board will allow de Grood to go for supervised walks on hospital grounds.

He will also be allowed trips for medical appointments and treatment.

"The review board has granted privileges requested by the treatment team including access to unfenced hospital grounds and visits to Calgary for medical purposes," said Kaitlin's father, Gregg Perras, in an email to The Canadian Press.

"The medical visits will be accompanied by staff and security but grounds walkabouts will not include security personnel. I don't see the lack of security on grounds walks as 100 per cent safe for the public."

Perras said he was informed there will be a gradual reduction from two staff members to regular supervision, which generally entails two-to-three patients per non-security staff member.

The board also said de Grood could be transferred to a larger facility at Alberta Hospital Edmonton at the discretion of his treatment team.

The board made it clear that de Grood is a "significant threat to the safety of the public" and is not entitled to an absolute discharge.